Katya Osadchaya boasted expensive cars 3 million (photo)

Famous TV presenter Katya Osadchaya showed earlier, a rare photo with her father, boasted of a new car. The star published in Instagram a few pics and expensive machine. She is on the background of new clothes with a gorgeous bouquet of flowers and smiling happily. Katerina admitted that she decided to change the car and moved with the usual Porsche in a comfortable sedan. Now she will travel the black Jaguar XJ, which is about three million.

“Whether with age, or with experience comes the time to transfer to large sedan. A little unusual, but very comfortable”, — said Osadchaya.

