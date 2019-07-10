Katya Osadchaya charmed chic evening MIDI dress
The final show Golos. Children 5 died down July 7, then it became known the name of the winner of the project. They became the young Georgian talent Alexander Tatarashvili. Star Tutors a boy was a popular duet “Time and Glass” — Nadia Dorofeeva and Alexey Zavgorodniy-Positive. Hosts of the show, the couple Katya Osadchaya and Yuri Gorbunov also did not otpustili the opportunity to impress on the memory of the touching moments of the finale and shared spectacular photos of the shooting pavilion and show them in Instagram.
As for the image of Katya, the Grand final of the TV presenter appeared in a gorgeous evening dress MIDI ludowego shade with embroidery. Outfit it complements the laconic red heels that are in harmony not only with the dress but also the makeup with an emphasis on red lips.
Kate posed with her husband, and surrounded by the entire creative team of the project. In addition, she showed the most emotional moment of the Grand final, tears of happiness of the winner project is surrounded by leading mentors and other participants.
“Final Voice.Children in the photos. Kolis, through dvadtsyat rokiv, we will pregledati TSI photo I respond DTM I anukam scho Tsey now vdome artist, then, is from 2019 after the fate at Giacomo show. Nashi finally 100% become with stars!” — left it voodushevlenno signature.
Fans have appreciated the outfit Katie, leaving her a lot of sincere complementof, as well as shared with leading joyful emotions.
“Gorgeous Katerina in a stylish dress!”, “Caterino VI neimovirna! In this obraz especially Nina I beautiful!”, “Duzhe Garneau sukna! You licit”, “Cool image”, “Yaka Garni! Just neimovirna”, “You this dress, divine!”, “You duzhe beautiful image”, “VI Taka Garna!” — wrote followers.