Katya Osadchaya delicate delighted elegant outfit
Katya Osadchaya knows how to look stylish as at a social event or on vacation. It is tastefully selects outfits and accessories, and branded hats have long been the hallmark of teledive. So, Kate showed how to wear one of the trends of the season – plaid.
This time she tried olive plaid suit with a skirt from the new autumn-winter collection of Ukrainian brand Mazini Fashion. By the way, the cost is about $ 600. By the way, the cage and a houndstooth not hand over their positions in the new season. Outfits with classic plaid prints can be seen in the autumn-winter collections of Christian Dior and Chanel.
TV presenter wearing under a suit, black turtleneck, and jacket with the original trend peplum fixed at the waist a wide leather belt. The quality of the Shoe is a classic black stiletto thin heel.
The media personality has gathered your hair back into a neat hair style, makeup her natural and not too flashy.
“Working marathon” she said in the caption under the picture.
Fans appreciated the way of Kim and admired her sense of taste and style. From the compliment could not resist, even Snezhana Babkina. “Beautiful,” she wrote.
