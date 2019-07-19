Katya Osadchaya enjoy the warm atmosphere of Odessa
Katya Osadchaya and her son Ivan and husband, TV presenter Yury Gorbunov continues to gain strength in the solar Odessa. Recall that in the South of Ukraine celebrity couple presenters flew on 12 July, just the day of the start of the Odessa international film festival (runs until July 20). Many fans Osadchaya thought that their favorite is, as usual, flies to work – to shoot for the program “Swfsc life” next issue. But very soon it became clear that the family flew it on vacation.
Every day Ukrainian TV presenter falls asleep huge army of admirers of bright moments of relaxation. Particularly anxious fans respond, of course, in the photo with 2-year-old Vanya. Note, however, that Catherine and Yuri still did not show my son’s face. But happy to share his pictures from the back, leaving the photos on the memory.
And recently Osadchaya, it seems, decided to take a walk in the company of friends. So, on his instagram page leading has published a few photos from one of the Odessa restaurants. In pictures of Kate herself. But you can see her new summer look.
So, for the next excursion, Kate chose a loose dress with spaghetti straps and a flowing sleeves that expose the shoulders. Dress length just below the knee gray color, decorated with romantic patterns.
Your image of the TV presenter added a tiny red shoulder bag on a chain. On the feet – comfortable white sneakers. Hair in a bun at the nape and adorned with a hair clip with black bow.
From accessories – sleek Golden pendant. But the makeup on the rest time Osadchaya decided to give up.
“Kolis, mi we will pokusavati anukam, de vdevice Nicklaus pod nashogo zhittya 🙂 Single odeski OCR”, — has signed a series of atmospheric photos Katya.
Fans Osadchaya was delighted with her new appearance, and hastened to fill the reviews of my favourites:
- “Beauty”
- “I also want to extend the youth)”
- “Beautiful dress”
- “What beauty, tenderness, aesthetics and romance! I Admire Kate”
- “Our Pearl near the sea”
- “Comfortable, quiet. Rest. And the wonderful Kate”