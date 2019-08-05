Katya Osadchaya enjoying a relaxing break in stylish white sundress
The presenter showed pics of the rest
Many Ukrainian celebrities strive to have time to rest this summer — in fact it’s already August! No exception and a couple of star Katya Osadchaya and Yuriy Gorbunov — wife went on holiday to the seaside in Turkey. TV presenter already managed to boast a chiseled figure in a bikini, prompting a wave of compliments from subscribers. Now, however, she demonstrated a stylish holiday bow.
Kate has published few colorful frames from the terrace to the sea. She poses in a stylish white sundress to the floor, which is juicy unbuttoned in the front. Complement the relaxed look of a straw hat and sunglasses.
Happy and barefoot Osadchaya and looks at sea, on camera, and one of photo charming smiles, inclining his head.
“Supinya the moment…. #kanchuli”, — commented on the publication of the media personality.
Followers were delighted with her easy and effective image and covered Kate with enthusiastic reviews. In one of the answers leading just declassified, where it rests.