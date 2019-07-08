Katya Osadchaya fascinated by the fairy tale image of a forest nymph
Katya Osadchaya is known as a popular secular journalist and TV presenter, but her fans know that behind the star’s successful modeling career. Love teledive to the world of fashion and beauty now embodied in its vivid images, not only for social events but also a spectacular photo shoots. In the fresh picture in Instagram she appeared before the fans in the image of a Mavka the forest and congratulated them on the holiday of Ivan Kupala.
Kate posed with a wreath on her head, her curls had been interwoven with delicate small flowers. She was dressed in a white translucent slip dress with a neckline and on the chest she sported eye-catching pendant. The most natural makeup and ethnic patterns-painting on the hands gave a feel of authenticity.
“At night on Ivana Kupala, Nisargadatta nich lta, if divchata was tribali through bagatta, launched VNCI for techy, abi to snite his Dingo. Like TSE sacred! Tim so, what its Ivana mi vzhe I bought spathi has klali”, — she wrote on the eve of the holiday.
Fans were delighted with Katie in the role of fairy nymphs, and showered the star with compliments.
“Elegant image”, “Super”, “Very beautiful”, “the Vav, krasunya!”, “Charivna nymph”, “Forest fairy”, “Gentle and engaging”, “Kate, Yak VI krasnicka”, “Nedicine vitonen I beautiful!” “Charivna of Krasna Katra”, “Nymph”, “Yak W VI sexy prirodna, Charivna Inca!” — admired commentary.