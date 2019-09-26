Katya Osadchaya has become a victim of fraud
Famous TV presenter Katya Osadchaya, who recently complained about the complexity of media in the new Parliament, has become a victim of fraud. Her name has been used against “bones” on the feet. On cheaters TV star complained on his page in Instagram. His post, she denied involvement in advertising.
“At first I didn’t take seriously to this information, but when I already started asking friends if it helped me some kind of ointment from the seeds, I have decided to write here. On the Internet to spread a story or direct speech as a means of formations on the feet”, — wrote Osadchaya.
She stressed that the interview with her advice to use the tool from the entities on the feet are fake and recommended to seek assistance exclusively to physicians.
“As much as I was strange to write all this, but I’m sure it will save many from being scammed. I never had such problems and did not advise and do not advise. Please use the advice of professional doctors, the Internet, a lot of fraudsters who speculate with the names of famous people. Yuri Gorbunov two years struggled with mangosteen! Now scammers are using my name” — complained Kate.
