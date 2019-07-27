Katya Osadchaya has carried out his dream
Katya Osadchaya and Yuri Gorbunov never cease to fill their fans with the best photos and videos from Amsterdam. Ukrainian TV presenters went to the port city for three days, but “photonically” will suffice for the year ahead.
Was no exception and a new day in the Netherlands. Only here to spend it Osadchaya and Gorbunov decided not in Amsterdam but in the Hague, where I went by train. And the purpose of the trip was more than respectful. It turned out that the couple visited the world-famous Mauritshuis Museum in the Hague. In this Museum can be considered one of the most iconic paintings of world culture. For example, the portrait “Girl with a pearl earring” by Jan Vermeer. Or the painting “the Goldfinch” by CAREL Fabricius. By the way, these iconic works and hurried to take pictures of everything and Gorbunov.
As usual, Gorbunov is very concise in the description of their emotions:
“Girl with a pearl earring! Beautiful!” writes Gorbunov.
But with Katya Osadchaya has accompanied your post an extensive review.
“Painting by Jan Vermeer’s “Girl with a pearl earring” is called the Northern Mona Lisa. For many years I dreamed to see him. When we spontaneously went to Amsterdam and just spontaneously decided to go to the Hague, I forgot about my old dream and only in the train, I realized that the painting in the Museum in the Hague and everything came together. But the Goldfinch CAREL Fabricius — painting, after which the writer Donna tart called his most famous book (Pulitzer prize 2014) I didn’t know, or rather, did not know that it is in the Hague, it was unexpected and cool opening. Waiting for the release of “the Goldfinch”, I really wonder how filmed,” writes Osadchaya.
Fans Osadchaya was also quick to comment on her new photo:
- “I’m duzhe it is on cranesy! Book duuuude Brazil!”
- “One of my favorite books — the Goldfinch
- “Neimovirna krasiv picture”
- “The book “Digol” in momu Top vzhe duzhe bagato hour. Chudova history”
- “On the Polyakov similar I divchina z earring”
- “Watch the movie! It’s something!))) Impossible to put down”
- “I just read this book, m here again — and in the film “the Goldfinch”