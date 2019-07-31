Katya Osadchaya has dedicated one day a “lazy holiday”
It seems that Katya Osadchaya decided “to take all summer”! Ukrainian TV presenter continues to add strength, enjoying the summer heat. Note that just a few days ago Katya Osadchaya and Yuri Gorbunov came back from a trip to the Dutch capital, Amsterdam. In the “welocalize” celebrity couple presenters flew for three days, but had very busy days. And earlier presenters with their son, 2-year-old Vanya had a rest in Odessa.
Weekend Osadchaya had a very relaxed. Ukrainian TV presenter decided to dedicate one day a “lazy vacation” and get some tan. This presenter did a series of summer photos from your vacation home.
So, on his instagram page Osadchaya has published a series of photos showing vivid detail.
For example, Osadchaya took a selfie posing on the bed. On the face – not a drop of makeup. Photo TV presenter was accompanied by the heart smiley and laconic remark of “Lito”.
Also the TV presenter was shown some pictures. Osadchaya removed the green area of your yard. As well as the unusual “guests” of storks that have settled on the roof. In the photo see the blue pool. And in the final Osadchaya took a beautiful fiery sunset.
Also your post the TV presenter was accompanied by a philosophical signature, focusing on how important it is to enjoy different moments in his life.
“I want to remember every minute! Even at the age of 20 don’t realize how quickly time passes, how seasons change quickly, how to spend time, as you cannot afford to waste time on sadness or depression. Have a nice beginning of the week. What joy this weekend were you?” – refers to poklonnikam Osadchaya.
Fans of Ukrainian TV presenter was also quick to leave comments for her new photo:
- “I was in Kiev and it is wonderful!!! Tomorrow heading back to Kherson to work…. Just a super weekend!!! Not all the planned activities turned out to attend as plans changed dramatically…. but in a good way anyway!!!!”
- “Thoughts to the point! The weekend came from Odessa to Kiev to congratulate her friend with OTHERS, to enjoy the sunsets and enjoy the moments))) support”
- “Pagojaus, Kate!”
- “Seem, scho stork on Dah just not pritate, to watnot”
- “Truly said, must Live”
- “Word — right push to d! Love You”