Katya Osadchaya has enjoyed a warm autumn day by the sea
Katya Osadchaya has had some time to go on vacation this summer, in autumn, TV presenter returned to active work. She usually attends all of the interesting social events of the country and admire the stylish and elegant images — so, sowomen surprised by the network of extravagant headdress is one of the shows of Ukrainian Fashion Week. And now Kate went to Odessa for work, but also found a little time to stroll around the picturesque town.
Osadcha shared colorful frames on the page in Instagram. Leading enjoyed the warm autumn day by the sea, and for walking chose a striking bright yellow MIDI dress with floral print.
Stylish bow she added sandals to go low and sunglasses.
“Prodovzhennja lta! 8 veresnya. Nehaj bude on it!” — commented footage Osadchaya.
The leading followers bombarded her with rapturous reviews, noting the impressive outfit and colorful background images.
- Wonderful pictures
- Katerina, i marvel at you happy life
- Between roskoshnoye of Platte. Hto the manufacturer? You duzhe licit.
- Yak Garneau
- Beauty
- Plate between roskoshnoye! TSE Ukrainian the manufacturer?
- Oh the wind