Katya Osadchaya has given fans valuable advice
Katya Osadchaya is inspired by autumn. Despite the fact that it’s the middle of October, it is not going to give up Cycling recently presenter showed a series of colorful shots taken in the beautiful Park near Lviv. She arrived in a beautiful locally not only to work but also to relax from the urban bustle. Now the media personality decided to motivate his fans more often to go outside and enjoy the last Sunny and warm days.
Leading posing in a light bright red MIDI dress with long sleeves and a bow at the neck. She complements the image of comfortable white trainers, turning it into a daily option. Kate holding a bouquet of yellow leaves, and on one of the frames depicted with a wreath on his head. Location for autumn photoset she has chosen the Kiev Botanical garden.
“If you in her free time, dt in najblizszy Park, there Khaskovo!” — advised the star.
Members Katie appreciated her bright image on a background of autumn landscape. They had stopped telediva compliments and decided to adopt her. Bow star even praised the Ukrainian supermodel Alina Baikova she left under the post smileys with heart-shaped eyes.
