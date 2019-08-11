Katya Osadchaya has sent fans of the “a postcard from vacation”
Katya Osadcha, decided to treat subscribers luxury Turkish views and a short report on how to pass her vacation. Of course, most of the time wife Katya Osadchaya and Yuri Gorbunov spend on the beach enjoying hot sun and warm sea, but do not forget that the fans waiting for answers. Therefore, by publishing another photo of Katerina signed it — “postcard from vacation”, dedicating it to his followers.
Fans thanked the presenter for favorite this Turkish greetings and wished the family a good holiday.
- Katya, you are a Paragon of beauty…..so keep
- Very beautiful shot) more such interesting pictures. Good luck in everything, peace over your head, and plenty of bright, happy moments in life))
- Troshkov has such a photo I will I panuvati Valse!
- Koroleva
- You duzhe licit vidpochinok. VI neimovirna Mila: so I vitonen home.
- Beauty
- Yak beauty
- She positive person to our show to a b_znes,Yak VM covaci skin day life I nalogovaia him.
