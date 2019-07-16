Katya Osadchaya has shared a rare photo with son

Katya Osadchaya is now in Odessa, where the jubilee 10th festival. Leading took with her husband Yuriy Gorbunov and two-year son, Ivan and manages to combine work and family activities, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to RBC.

On his page in Instagram the media personality shared adorable shots of the sea. Kate in a stylish summer look air pink sundress to the floor and a straw hat posing at spectacular door that supposedly leads directly to the sea.

However, it appears little Ivan, who pulls the mother’s hand somewhere to the side, as if giving to understand that enough to be photographed. The boy stands with his back to the camera so that his face fans still couldn’t see.

“Tradicine photo bilya doors ) and photo 2 — “photo shoot zakonchena” — jokingly commented Osadchaya.

