Katya Osadchaya in Jurmala admired stylish way
Katya Osadchaya just yesterday basking on the beach in Odessa, simultaneously managing to interview the star guests of the festival and attend social events, and today rushed to the hospitable Jurmala festival of Lima Vajkule, to socialize with celebrities and getting them all the secrets and mysteries. The media personality has delighted fans with a simple and elegant way, which appeared in the frame. Corresponding photos can be seen on the instagram page and in stories leading.
The picture shows a smiling Kate posing in a pantsuit saturated blue. Flared trousers, long jacket with a wide belt emphasized the waist, white pumps and a constant attribute of the images of leading hat, has created an expressively elegant bow a secular journalist.
“Visiting Lyme. N’yatyy yvelani festival “Rendezvous”, is briefly signed it the.
Under the photo have gathered a lot of comments from subscribers celebrities who were delighted with its appearance
“Kate, VI neimovirna. VI itself elegantly”, “Kate, I never cease to marvel at your impeccable taste! Suit Hurrah!” “Katya-krasunya”, “Super”, “Kate, you’re always very stylish!”, “Very beautiful”, “Beauty”, “Kate, gorgeous blue costum”, “Neimovirna beautiful,” said under the post fans.
In the section of the stories, Kate has posted some photos and videos from the concert, and showed a fragment of speech at the concert hall “Dzintari” Dmitry Montika. Besides that she posed with Ukrainian artist for the photo. Also Osadchaya managed to get an interview with Georgian jazz singer Nino Katamadze and popular Latvian singer Markus Riva.