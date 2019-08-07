Katya Osadchaya in swimsuit posed on the background of rocks and sea
Katya Osadchaya has continued to captivate fans with new photos from your next holiday. Recall that just a few days ago Osadchaya and Gorbunov flew to Turkey. Interestingly, even still the presenter notes where she’s resting, but its members have long recognized the familiar places of recreation.
Like many other Ukrainian stars, Osadchaya also never misses an opportunity to indulge their fans with dozens of photos and videos. And by the way, this summer the presenter publishes do a lot of photos in a swimsuit. Although last year these frames were in her social networks uncommon.
So, on his instagram page Osadchaya has published a new photo. This time the TV presenter poses in a black open suit. Osadchaya stands with his back to the camera, amid a vast sea. Also see the rocks on the shore. Beach image complements the stylish straw hat with white ribbon.
“Happy me:) #summervibes #summer”, — signed photo of the English TV presenter, which translates as “happy me”.
Fans of the TV presenter also began to pepper her comments:
- “WOW”
- “Beautiful”
- “Lovely photo”
- “Beauty”
- “Picture!”
- “The sea is always so beautiful, pleasant stay”
- “You look great”
- “Pretty! And the sea view beautiful! Good holiday!”
