Katya Osadchaya on vacation in a white dress with bare shoulders
August 12, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Loading...
Leading posing in white dress
Katya Osadchaya has pleased its fans with new photo. Apparently, the TV presenter is on holiday and having a wonderful time. A celebrity is depicted on the white background of the house, she sits on a bench and basking in the sun. Her white dress and straw hat. The Kate has published in his Instagram.
Subscribers Osadchaya reacted to that photo and wondered where at this time is her child.
Just a goddess!
And with whom, and where is the baby? The whole summer for yourself ……
So, especially if not all of the hours required of walks on the robot ))
You look beautiful.
And with whom to spend time your little Ivasik?
Loading...