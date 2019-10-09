Katya Osadchaya posed on the background of luxurious black Jaguar
Katya Osadchaya boasted in network elegant suit “for travel”. Leading “Secular life” in his Instagram published a picture on the background of luxurious black Jaguar.
The media personality also wished his followers a great weekend and inquired as to who holds this Sunday — at work or on vacation.
Osadchaya wearing airy and easy travel outfit, which perfectly combines elegance and Casual style. Short white pants and jacket is decorated with a fun print men made in blue, pink and black. The image of the traveler complement the bright and comfortable sneakers.
“By plane, train, car… Travel is part of the job. And while I travel, airport service will take the car, prodeinotherium, wash and return to the airport. All good Sunday”, — says the publication.
Netizens admire the way Katie and bathe her in compliments, at the same time asking for details about the new outfit.
- Miss you;
- Waiting for you at the ranch!
- Gorgeous live;
- Some Ukrainian designers prefer? Really wear them things?
- As always, beautiful and stylish Kate! Nice to look at!
- Kate, a very beautiful costume, and yesterday in Kiev on the girl saw, also wanted is one of our designers?
- Trips focus on the main! Have a good day!
- What a beautiful…