Katya Osadchaya rode a pink bike in a white dress and straw hat
August 4, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Presenter showed how spent the summer.
Katya Osadchaya has shared a new photo from his vacation. In the picture leading imprinted on the background of palm trees and mountains on a pink bike. Katia skated on it in a white dress with blue print, a straw wide-brimmed hat and white flip-flops.
“Cycling has turned the summer. This time the bike glamorous color”, — signed photo of the host.
