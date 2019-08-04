Katya Osadchaya rode a pink bike in a white dress and straw hat

Presenter showed how spent the summer.

Katya Osadchaya has shared a new photo from his vacation. In the picture leading imprinted on the background of palm trees and mountains on a pink bike. Katia skated on it in a white dress with blue print, a straw wide-brimmed hat and white flip-flops.

“Cycling has turned the summer. This time the bike glamorous color”, — signed photo of the host.

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.