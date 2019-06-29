Katya Osadchaya seen in the company of Latin singer
Katya Osadchaya is simply amazing and pleasantly surprising fans with their performance. Ukrainian TV presenter did not have time to celebrated the wedding of Alina Grosu in Italy, as reported by his fans on a new ride. Osadchaya visited Prague, Czech Republic. And the visit was once again not entertaining, and working nature. Because the presenter has prepared a new story for the release “Swetoha life”, writes the Chronicle.info with reference to RBC.
So, in Prague Osadchaya attended a concert of a very popular Latin American artist Maluma (the malum wasn). Incidentally, note that very soon the malum wasn will perform in Kiev! The concert is scheduled for 8 July in the capital’s Palace of Sports.
It seems that just before the performance Maluma in Kiev Osadchaya decided to record an interview with him early. Of course, for the next release, the TV presenter chose a new stylish image.
Osadchaya chose to air an eventful summer dress of carrot color. Dress one shoulder decorated with ruffle and floral print – large white flowers.
The image of the presenter sandals complement the color of the dress heel. Not without constant accessory Osadchaya, the leading chose black straw hat with a flat brim. In the ears – massive earrings with purple stones. In General, it was a bright summer look.
“Maluma baby! An interview with a popular Latin American artist this Saturday in the “high life” !!! Don’t miss at 23.30!!! But Kiev is handsome will visit on 8 July! See you at the sports Palace”, — reads the caption under a photo.