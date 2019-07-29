Katya Osadchaya shares new pics from Amsterdam
Katya Osadchaya and Yury Gorbunov had a “vacation” in Amsterdam
Katya Osadchaya has shared new photos from Amsterdam where she went on a mini-vacation with my husband Yuri Gorbunov. Celebrity couple staged a real rendezvous in this journey, and the presenter does not forget to please their fans a kaleidoscope of wonderful images and stories about the places where the couple had time to visit and what to see. In his Instagram socialite admitted that the outgoing summer hurry all the new horizons that beckon so before the start of the autumn working day.
Leading “Secular life” vividly described the emotions that gives her a favorite with the capital of the Netherlands.
On a photo of Kate without makeup in a white blouse and pink skirt Sunny smiles “operator” Yuri, sitting on the edge of the canal, like a small stone embankment.
Osadchaya and Gorbunov took the bikes and got myself a Bicycle tour through the city, along the way stopping for an impromptu photo shoot.
Also Osadchaya compared summer thirst for travel and adventure with the hysteria — because for three months so want to catch everything.
“In countries where it is warm all year round, by far, sad life. We have three months to catch it until warm to see and experience all the fun, be at the same time in the country, on the sea, river, lake and some other places, because it is only a few months, and still work in the summer has not been canceled,” wrote Kate.
In addition, Osadchaya told the fans about the summer food task.
“And still have a season to eat all berries and fruits. It seems all the summer tantrum, because you have to drive, fly, relax, then to in winter to spare, well, rest in the winter, and while I go, gaining emotions,” — said TV presenter.
Also Katya Osadcha added that she still has one, but the important “must do”.
“I got not a few cases, that’s still not eating watermelon”, she joked and asked her fans that they have not managed to do this summer.
Subscribers Osadchaya network vividly comment on cute images from a holiday in Amsterdam to talk about their plans for the summer and bathe the star a few compliments, and wish you great travel experiences.
- Good mood a wonderful couple!
- I hope that I have another meeting with the sea…
- What you cool!
- I love the heat… and sad I definitely don’t live… 3 months of summer, two of which — the wrong, it’s terrible… but… we have what we have.. have to go to warmer climes…
- I haven’t swam in the sea. Although it is a 20-minute walk from the house. Watermelon also haven’t eaten…