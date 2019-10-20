Katya Osadchaya shone in stretch pants
Katya Osadchaya has joined the galaxy of star guests, who attended the acclaimed “festival Ballet” (Ballet Open Space).
It takes place at the national Opera of Ukraine, where four days will be the stars of world ballet. But the event is no less a star couple Catherine Kuchar and Alexander Stoyanov. Recall that Kuchar and Stoyanov officially signed on 15 September in Kyiv. The bride then chose an unusual dress in Nude, a designer who is Andre tan.
The opening day of Ballet Open Space visited and Katya Osadchaya with the program “Swfsc life”. On the opening day of the festival Kuhar and Stoyanov presented on stage Acoperi Ukraine’s production of “Lisova Pisnya”.
To visit another secular event Osadchaya chose the original outfit — a silk green blouse turtleneck and long sleeves. Blouse richly decorated with pleats. The waist accentuates the shiny silver belt.
The image also compliment the black cropped pants are decorated with playful fringe of shiny beads. Shoes — black open toe sandals. From jewelry — black Hoop, decorated with pearls.
Osadchaya also took some pictures with guests ballet festival.