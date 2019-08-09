Katya Osadchaya show off in a dress by Ukrainian designer
Katya Osadchaya and Yuri Gorbunov continue to relax on the coast of Turkey. They literally throw net beach photo and video, and share details of his vacation at the resort. For example, the pair managed to attend the Jennifer Lopez concert and was very impressed by what he saw. New photo in Instagram Kate showed her usual relaxed day at the beach.
She dressed in airy summer dress powder shade with a delicate floral print from the Ukrainian brand Poustovit. Traditionally the leading resort complements the bow straw hat and wicker handbag is a trendy accessory of the season.
In the second photo of the media personality decided to show a beach selfie. It was again a new swimsuit that Kate is changing as gloves. The frame turned out a little spicy, because the star was shining into the camera neckline. Fans also appreciated the original sunglasses of the presenter.
“Many water, a little g I Zatec — Poryatunok from speck, at on the thermometer Bulo 46. A Yak VI ratures from speck?” she wanted to know.
Photoset received an ovation in the comments – subscribers stars did a ton of compliments on her images.
- Oh, okulary you have super
- Neimovirna cool
- Ochechi class
- Krasunya!
- Super!
- The dress is very beautiful
- Duzhe garne of platta! TSE Ukrainian designer?