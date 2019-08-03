Katya Osadchaya showed a graceful figure in a blue bikini
Katya Osadchaya and Yuri Gorbunov decided not to lag behind their star colleagues and also went to the sea. Presenters enjoy relaxing on the resort ekzoticheskom and publish colorful pictures, delighting their fans. Kate never misses an opportunity to soak up the sunshine.
And at the same time to show off slim figure in swimsuit. She shared in Instagram a fresh batch of beach photos, lit up abs of steel and a graceful shape.
The media personality posing in blue swimsuit color right on the beach. Behind her one could see the vast seascapes. It runs along the water’s edge, showing excellent physical shape and slender figure.
“Docility, troch samarati, many plaveti I. troch sty” — shared his plans for the rest Katya.
Under spectacular images of the fans hurried to leave for the leading comments in the buyout admired her chiseled figure.
“Scho VI STE dwellers Mati Taka fgure?”, “Harnyunya!”, “Look, but the figure bomb”, “Yak VI SHRA here i duzhe happy”, “Duzhe Garni!”, “What form!”, “Pretty woman”, “Yak wee krasunya”, “Figure”, “Krasunja. Yak figura!” — seiple atyu compliments subscribers.