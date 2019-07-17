Katya Osadchaya showed a stylish casual outfit
Famous TV presenter Katya Osadchaya together with her husband Yury Gorbunov and their two-year-old son Ivan went to Odessa, where for several days enjoying a vacation by the sea and having fun. In addition, the star couple attends film screenings in the framework of 10-th Odessa film festival, which runs until July 20.
Katya manages to devote time to child and gladly shares with her fans cute joint staff with him, and delights with its stylish and striking images. In the extreme leading photo showed summer casual bow, which looks very comfortable and trendy.
Osadchaya captured on the balcony of their hotel room, she leans on the railing and looking wistfully out to sea. The media personality — cropped, high-waisted jeans, tucked in shirt and bright white sneakers. The hair she left loose, and his whole appearance shows weakness, it looks very stylish.
“Sea #onelove #Odessa”, — simply signed the Kate.
Followers fall asleep to your favorite leading “social life” with compliments, admiring her beauty, elegance and fashionable outfit.
- VI Garneau ubran
- Slender as a deer!!!
- So beautiful and natural
- Welcome to contact us in Odessa
- Great bow
- Chic Led. Vitayu …
- Yak beauty! Sea take garne I V, caterino Ter!
- Shining. Nice to look at You in any way
- Class!!!
- A great summer style 🙂