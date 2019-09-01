Katya Osadchaya showed atmospheric photo from a family holiday
Recently, the Ukrainian teledive Katya Osadchaya, presenter and actor Yuri Gorbunov celebrated his birthday — 24 August he was 49 years old. As a loving wife, she touchingly congratulated the spouse in the network, and of course, gave him a nice surprise at home. Apparently, the celebration was arranged a little later — last weekend of the summer. On his page on Instagram, Kate has shared a very bright and emotional photos from a family holiday.
In the first frame of a happy wife are sealed together Osadchaya sitting, and Gorbunov is next, they are gently each other a big hug and radiant smile for the camera. The couple chose outfits white — birthday boy long shorts and a shirt, but Kate tried on a spectacular dress-embroidery.
Outfit made by famous designer Julia Magdych length just above the knee, in contrast to the traditional gown, and the belt emphasizes the waist, turned leading.
Also Osadchaya showed a festive decoration — covered yard in the fresh air table, a cozy sitting area with lounge chairs and spread out on the grass carpet and the guests of the event.
“Summer Chudovo, Chudovo Holy. Let TSI atmosphere photo salsateca to shadco here. thank you for the atmosphere! My vishivanka blim for blame @yuliya_magdych,” commented Katya.
Subscribers fell asleep a couple of compliments, noting that they look very happy as well as admiring the way Osadchaya.
