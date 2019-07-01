Katya Osadchaya showed how spends leisure time with her husband
Presenters spend a rare free day together
Popular TV presenters and married couple Katya Osadchaya and Yuri Gorbunov often can not afford to be alone, because their busy schedules leave not much time for a personal life. The stars involved with several projects, because we meet on set, but the rare days off I try to devote to travel, after all, Katya, and Yuri love to explore new countries and cities and to enjoy nature and architecture. And so the pair managed to find the time and give the weekend to each other. In Instagam they showed as having fun.
Late last night, the media personality showed a picture of a car, which goes along with her husband, and left the caption: “a Free evening of two – a rarity!”
Kate later posted footage of the plane, and also showed how they prepared to land, boasting a stylish accessory on the neck. She also posted a short video of the cabin of the aircraft. For geotagging, it became clear that the leading left through the Kiev airport “Borispol”.
Yuri also decided to keep from his wife and pleased subscribers joint photo with Kate from the car. He sits behind the wheel in a white stylish jacket, and his stellar second half in the striped shirt and sunglasses on half face.
“Lastly vihidny! Just paratetis!” — briefly and clearly signed the showman.
Subscribers host wished him a good time with his wife and left compliments for the pair.
“Gorbachi, be happy!”, “Cool, when people find time in his busy schedule to be together!” “Good luck! Love you!”, “Well done. Have a great weekend,” wrote a follower.