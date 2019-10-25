Katya Osadchaya surprised a cardinal change of image
Leading “social life” Ekaterina Osadchaya, which touched photos from an autumn walk with his son, has shocked fans in a new way, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.
So, on Wednesday, the celebrity visited the pre-premiere screening of the animated film “the Addams Family”, where the main characters voiced leading “Sedanka z 1+1” is the beginning of Barbir and actor Michael Kucuk.
For the event, everything came in a corresponding cartoon Luke. Catherine joined the party in the long black dress with lace, and with long black hair. As such, the Catherine definitely reminded Mortise from “the Addams Family”.
“Are you ready for Halloween? Yesterday we were rehearsing for the premiere,” commented the Osadchaya.
Also in the stories your Instagram Osadchaya asked the husband Yuri Gorbunov, maybe she should dye my hair black. What lover of Catherine replied, “not it.”