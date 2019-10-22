Katya Osadchaya touched by the gentle autumn photo walks with the baby
Autumn just did spoils of Ukrainians long and warm Indian summer in October, and Katya Osadchaya tries to enjoy the full wonderful weather. At every opportunity she gets to nature together with your closest and loved — the TV presenter together with her husband Yury Gorbunov and two year old son Ivan rode on a boat on the Dnieper river, enjoying the fall scenery from the water.
But the other day a longtime leading “social life” got in the Park together with your son. To walk Kate chose a light jeans and a blue t-shirt, and complemented the tender image of a turquoise cardigan. Ivan she wore a dark blue jacket and cap.
Celebrity if she came back to my childhood and happily playing with the baby and lay with him among the yellow leaves, gently embracing the son. Note that Katya and Yuri decided not to show the baby’s face, so the boy shot back.
