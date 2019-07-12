Katya Osadchaya tried on the image of the heroine of the retrofilm

| July 12, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

Popular Ukrainian TV presenter Katya Osadchaya in recent years, often criticized for his publications. This time, sowomen shared photos in a new way and has caused a wave of indignation.

Катя Осадчая примерила образ героини ретрофильма

Katya Osadchaya showed in Instagram photo on which poses with gathered in a fluffy hair hair and blue eye shadow. Conservative outfit added a white blouse, red beads and a skirt pleated to the smell. The presenter looked like the heroine of the retrofilm.

Members sharply criticized the way Katya Osadchaya: “Grandma Kate”, “You don’t learn…”, “Right +10”.

In addition, Katya Osadchaya intrigued followers with a caption to the photo. “Beautiful, smart candidate. And that all such now podchinennymi sleeves are in the fashionable clothes, but what about Babette, the blouse, the shade of blue.”

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.