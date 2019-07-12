Katya Osadchaya tried on the image of the heroine of the retrofilm
Popular Ukrainian TV presenter Katya Osadchaya in recent years, often criticized for his publications. This time, sowomen shared photos in a new way and has caused a wave of indignation.
Katya Osadchaya showed in Instagram photo on which poses with gathered in a fluffy hair hair and blue eye shadow. Conservative outfit added a white blouse, red beads and a skirt pleated to the smell. The presenter looked like the heroine of the retrofilm.
Members sharply criticized the way Katya Osadchaya: “Grandma Kate”, “You don’t learn…”, “Right +10”.
In addition, Katya Osadchaya intrigued followers with a caption to the photo. “Beautiful, smart candidate. And that all such now podchinennymi sleeves are in the fashionable clothes, but what about Babette, the blouse, the shade of blue.”