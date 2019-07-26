Katya Osadchaya walked around Amsterdam in the pink shorts and the blouse
Even without luxurious dresses and hairstyles looks stylish leading.
The last few days Katya Osadchaya and Yuri Gorbunov enjoy the beauty of the Dutch capital — Amsterdam. Apparently, the stars love their journey, as evidenced by their happy smiles in the pictures in Instagram. By the way, about the photo. On the last frame in a personal microblogging Osadchaya demonstrates the perfect summer look, which suited the taste of her fans, like the story about the cycle of life in Holland:
“Nderland — Cycling country. In Amsterdam all this is srucnoc velocipedists, z SDI, dorici, swetlitz. Ale tourists odrazu vaiko, after ti popadal have powinni msavi trafc, ale velosipedni. Someone do it quickly, someone Shvidko MNA radnet, segnalati I voice schaut, if ti Halmos on swotor, after that for you rozvaga, and for msavi neophane sasb Peresuvna. For velocipedists svoï rules spetsialni provocatively msca for parkowania, evacuatory saborosa produ in psoni areas. In CIV, I would Zaluski stila on velosiped, at least in right-center, bi yakscho tsogo Boule for umove. Bike — TSE W Novi Ukrainian character.”