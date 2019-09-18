Katya Osadchaya was moved by a Network of delicate selfie with Yuri Gorbunov
Popular TV presenter Kate Osadchaya, who recently celebrated his 36th birthday, yet prefers not to show the face of the two-year son, however, happy to share nice shots with her husband, showman Yuri Gorbunov. These photos always evoke a wave of emotion from users of the network — so it was this time.
Osadchaya has published a tender selfie with her husband, made at some social event, as both of them are dressed very elegant. On the face of Katie’s beautiful makeup, it’s also worth noting spectacular headband in her hair with sparkling stones and elegant decoration on the neck.
The couple smiling happily and looking very passionate and reverent.
“Couple:),” commented the charming host.
Touched members have left overwhelmingly positive feedback, noting that one of them was very beautiful and obviously happy couple.
- Wonderful couple, beautiful and talented
- Good You guys are
- You are a super-couple
- Katyusha — radiant
- VI just Chudov!
- zakochana couple
- When I see happy eyes, sea of love and understanding from one look seek also
- Moladz scho Maslow!
- You just space a couple, enjoy nice devices, very positive from you class!!!!!!! Bastard, keep it up!
- Garn zvazheni schaslivi!
- Lovely couple
- Duzhe krasiv, happiness to you