Katya Osadchaya with her husband admired stylish release
Celebrity couple Katya Osadchaya and Yuri Gorbunov recently returned from Paris, where he managed to visit the show of new collection of Andre tan and walk around the picturesque town, enjoying the warm autumn weather and making colourful pictures. Now the couple have already returned to Ukraine and fascinated by the stylish appearance at a social event — they attended a party in honor of the 20th anniversary of Cosmopolitan magazine.
And, as with humor, said Osadchaya, they Gorbunov “met” there, and both worked — entertainer was leading in the evening, and Kate was filming the new release “high life”, and actively communicated with guests. Of course, the couple did not miss the chance to be photographed together, and staff to share on their pages on Instagram.
The celebrity looked very stylish and elegant — the TV presenter has chosen for the work output of the light black pantsuit and shiny silver top with open neckline. Added bold heels and a veil-mesh on the head.
Gorbunov was in a classic blue suit with bow tie and white shirt.
“Cosmopolitan Ukraine 20 years!! Wtamu!So trimate!!” — commented Yuri photo with his beloved wife.
In review subscribers once again noted that Katya and Jura — very nice and cute couple.
