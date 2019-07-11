Kauno Zalgiris vs Apollo live streaming free: preview, prediction
Kauno Zalgiris vs Apollo live streaming free
Kauno Zalgiris – Apollo. Forecast for the match of the Europa League (07/11/2019)
On July 11, Kauno Zalgiris and Apollo will meet within the framework of the Europa League. Guests do not win in three meetings in a row. Will you be able to interrupt the series?
Kauno Zalgiris
Kauno Zalgiris is located on the fourth position of the first division of Lithuania. In the last five matches, the wards of Mindaugas Chiapas won only once. In the previous match, they were defeated by Suduva (0: 3). At home, the club demonstrates a variable game, alternating victories with defeats.
Brandão Joao Vitor’s top scorer scored ten goals this season, so the forecasts for his goal are optimistic.
Apollo
“Apollo” lost three oppositions in a row in the domestic championship, which led the club to third place with 58 points in its piggy bank. Also unsuccessfully the “white-blue” played in friendly matches, where they won only once in four previous matches, in the last they lost to Slovan (1: 2).
Away “fugitive” lost in two of three cases.
Statistics
Kauno Zalgiris won only one of the last five matches.
Apollo does not win in three meetings in a row.
Apollo scores over eight bouts.
Forecast
According to our forecasts, both teams have equal chances, so the bet on a draw attracts. “Apollo” recently showed not the best game, having lost many matches. Visiting is also often mistaken. Kauno Zalgiris shows no better results, but in native walls has more chances.