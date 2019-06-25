KAZAKY is coming back with a new video about freedom and love
Three years later, personal creative research participants KAZAKY, the team, as promised in the distant 2016, returned to the stage in the new line to say something more accustomed to what a listener is to talk about the revelation of freedom, tolerance and equality, acceptance and humility, the openness and boldness of thought, on how to love yourself and to understand others.
PUSH – the second collaboration between Ukrainian Director Alan Badoev and updated KAZAKY with which to start a “new era” group, where it is accepted to speak openly and freely. Now the team has four, and five soloists. To the main part of the project, which was formerly Arthur Gaspar, Kirill Sidorenko and Artem Lazarev, joined byVlad Kovalev and Evgeny Goncharenko.
This work is of great importance for the group not only because it marks a new stage, but also because it is the first big dedication to all the fans and the whole LGBT community that supported and continues to support KAZAKY for nine years, and represent the world of understanding and expression, through which the group managed to become heard and seen. This video is dedicated to all those who need the freedom and courage to be themselves and to have a voice.
The plot of the video begins with a short opaque Manifesto about what it means to be different and vulnerable in a complex and not always tolerant of the world. Here KAZAKY talk about the causes and consequences of things that we face almost every day: the fear of something strange and unfamiliar, which creates prejudices, fantasies and delusions, which is why there is hatred. And hatred, in turn, leads to violence and destruction.
Despite the fact that the group has always been able to take and implement bold decisions under the pressure of a fairly complex public opinion, the plot of the clip lies personal background of the team and the participants had to face on the same path in the most difficult periods of intolerance and misunderstanding of their creativity. Therefore, the main part of the song and the video is filled with symbols, allusions and allegories of the history of KAZAKY and just peace for which we all fight together. For a free and safe world, where creativity and self-expression do not require the “controversial” “unconventional” and “shocking” epithets.
Among other things, this video became the new aesthetic turn in the work group, whose choreography has become more complicated and more detailed, and also acquired a new vision and diversity through a deeper appeal to the ideas of queer culture.
New era KAZAKY is the frankness and freedom of expression. There is a lot of experimentation and new ideas.
“This is a video we created in very close contact with Oleg Getelem (producer, and main inspiration of the project). Oleg has set the task – to preserve the aesthetics of the group, but remove it in new ways to meet modern trends. In the clip KAZAKY appear warriors of freedom and love. A great contribution to the dynamic and compositional structure of the clip was made by Nikita Kuzmenko – the operator of the project. But the most important thing that has significantly updated the group context – new meanings. The clip speaks openly about such things as: freedom of love and expression. For this, we used the portraits of the boys, soaking them in documentary aesthetics”-
said Alan Badoev.