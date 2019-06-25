KAZKA and Antitila will perform for free on a great show
In the Grand outdoor show “S Day narodzhennya, Ukraino!“, which will be held on July 10 at the Mariinsky Park will take part of the popular Ukrainian band – KAZKA, Antitila, БЕZ you like, KADNAY, Freedom-jazz.
For the second year in a row the channel “Ukraine” invites everyone to a large-scale celebration of the birth of our country. In the heart of the capital – on the outdoor concert stage Parkovy center (entrance from Mariinsky Park) – will be an incredible show featuring the brightest Ukrainian Swed.
“Privit Cekam you on July 10 at Marsh Park. Time mi vasvaddo day narodzhennya of the country, zaspivam songs, yaki vzhe of zavoevali vashi serza — I CRIED HOLY, presentato our Novi singles, Perche s album NIRVANA — Pisnyu Smulevich Ducat. Sche dumat, Chi Prihodite? Not required so! KAZKA Checa on you”- say members of the group KAZKA.
Earlier it became known that the free show will be attended by incredible pop-diva Tina Karol and the favorite of millions Oleg Vinnik. And leading the bright action will be the star of the TV channel “Ukraine” Oleksandr skichko.
As previously reported, the main stage will be built on an open concert platform in Parkovy center (entrance from Mariinsky Park). Entrance to the concert is free. Beginning at 20:00. The television version of the show the audience of the channel “Ukraine” will see 24 August as part of a celebratory ether, devoted to the Independence Day of Ukraine.