KDK UAF is considering severe punishment “Dynamo” for the behaviour of the ultras
The control and disciplinary Committee of the Ukrainian football Association could seriously punish Kiev “Dynamo” for racist behaviour of fans during a match of the 14th round of the Premier League with Shakhtar Donetsk (1:0), reports sport.ua.
KDK UAF will consider the case after the Ukrainian Premier League will have at its disposal the minutes of the referee Nicholas Balakina, the newspaper notes.
According to preliminary information, Dynamo faces a maximum possible sentence. The Kiev club will pay a fine in the amount from 250 to 500 thousand hryvnias, and also will play in an empty stadium.
We will remind, “the Dynamo” made a statement in connection with the racist scandal on a match with “Shakhtar”, which, while not guilty of the fans, to the results of the investigation of the incident.