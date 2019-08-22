Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne moss will star in the fourth part of “the Matrix”
Film company Warner Brothers to produce the fourth part of “the Matrix”.
The main role will play Keanu Reeves (Neo) and Carrie-Anne moss (Trinity), the seat of the Director is Lana Wachowski. She also created a film script, this helped her writer Alexander Hemon and author of “Cloud Atlas” by David Mitchell, tells the Chronicle.info with reference on the Facts.
Plot details were not disclosed. It is also unknown how it will look Morpheus, originally played by Lawrence Fishburne. According to sources the newspaper, the role can be redesigned for a younger actor.
Shooting will begin not earlier than 2020.
In March it became known that before approved of Keanu Reeves playing Neo, this role is considered Sandra bullock. As noted by producer Lorenzo Di Bonaventura, she was one of the main candidates. In addition, to participate in the painting was claimed by such actors as brad pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and will Smith.
Recall that the “Matrix” was released 20 years ago — in 1999. In 2003 he published two sequels: “the Matrix Reloaded” and “Matrix revolutions”. Trilogy has grossed 1.6 billion dollars.