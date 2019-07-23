Keanu Reeves brought the fans to the delight of another good deed
54-year-old Keanu Reeves continues to conquer the Internet users. At the moment, the actor starred in the third part of the popular Comedy “bill and Ted”, which was used by his fans. A fan from Louisiana has installed a homemade poster with the words “You’re awesome!” on the way to the set and soon discovered the idol on his doorstep.
About this story in Twitter account written by the screenwriter of “bill and Ted 3” ed Solomon. “Yesterday, on the lawn on the way to the shooting was the sign. Keanu jumped out of the car and did this,” wrote Solomon, under the two photos.
It turned out that the idea of the plate belongs to a local resident by the name of Stacy hunt. She told me that just a few hours after she installed it, her guests visited the group of people, among them was Keanu. “Yesterday my dream came true! We knew that Keanu will star in the area, so my son offered to make this sign. Next stopped a few cars, and he came out of one of them. He actually stopped!”, — enthusiastically said hunt.
Recall the phrase “You’re amazing” aviruses in the network after the appearance of Keanu at the gaming conference E3-2019. The fans were so surprised by his appearance on stage during the speech of the actor one of them shouted to the idol: “You are amazing!”. Reeves responded quickly and returned the compliment to the fan.