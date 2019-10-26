Keanu Reeves, Charlize Theron and Cara Delevingne turned to the League of Legends characters
In the Internet appeared the footage showing a vision of what could look like a famous star as characters of the computer game League of Legends. Unusual images have “tried” Keanu Reeves, Charlize Theron and Cara Delevingne.
In recent years, many games have begun to use images of famous actors and performers. For example, Death Stranding inspired by Norman Reedus. The artist from Australia Mizuri in the vastness of your account in Instagram decided to dream up on how some stars could look at the images of the characters in the game League of Legends. Keanu Reeves tried on the robe Yasuo, and Charlize Theron are shown as Diana.
Similar transformation has affected other famous personalities. Cara Delevingne looks perfectly in the image of Riven, while Scarlett Johansson would have coped with the role of Katharina.