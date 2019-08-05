Keanu Reeves has changed dramatically for the new role
Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves, who with great attention to the ordinary people, is now pretty surprised its fans.
Recently 54-year-old star was spotted on set continue the sci-Fi Comedy “the Incredible adventures of bill and Ted” in an absolutely unrecognizable manner with a Mohawk, fluffy beard and bare stomach.
Images of the artist posted on Twitter.
Netizens questioned that this is Keanu, but his reincarnation is embraced with enthusiasm. Images collected many reviews, the main idea of which was to support the new style “Viking-surfer”.
Note that the first film of the series “the Incredible adventures of bill and Ted” with Keanu Reeves in the role of Ted was released in 1989. In 1991, rolling released the second part. The release is scheduled for 2020.