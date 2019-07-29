Keanu Reeves has the ride lost a fan
Keanu Reeves is always very attentive to his fans. But as it turned out, not only to them. The story was made public thanks to the flashmob “Keanu is the best, we do not deserve it” happened three years ago.
Australian Nicole Lewis-Jacobs recalled how he met the actor in one of the cafes of Los Angeles. Lost in the city, she asked Keanu to tell him the way. But instead he just offered to take her home. In an interview with the Herald Sun, Nicole admitted that had no idea that the man offered her his help, and therefore refused to get into his car.
Keanu and Nicole
Then he laughed and introduced himself. It was surreal. I sat in the car and texted my husband that I was lucky himself Keanu. But he didn’t believe, said I probably lost my mind
told Nicole.
On the way, Keanu talked about favorite places in Australia. In particular, he likes Sydney’s popular COOGEE beach to Bondi beach. A goodbye sdalat with a woman selfie “that her husband was not worried.”