Keanu Reeves showed his 46-year-old sweetheart
Keanu Reeves came at a charity festival in the company of Alexandra Grand. Hollywood actor showed the audience his 46-year-old lover.
After the death of Jennifer Syme in 2001 for Keanu Reeves entrenched status single. Since then he has never flaunted their relationship, and especially not married. Hollywood actor no children, and his personal life is covered in a veil of secrecy. Still of Keanu Reeves decided to show his beloved, which was a 46-year-old artist Alexandra Grande. The actor came in the company of the second half for a charity festival, what really surprised the audience. Still, fans of star cinema are happy for idol because he lived a long time alone.
Recall that Keanu Reeves has never been married. In the second half of the 90s the actor dated Jennifer Syme, who in 1999 became pregnant. Unfortunately, the girl was stillborn due to a blood clot in the umbilical cord, and after a few years and girlfriend of Keanu Reeves died in a car accident. The police assumes that the actress was under the influence of drugs, but official statements on this occasion no one did.