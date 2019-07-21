Keanu Reeves surprised a family of fans who left him a message in his own yard
Keanu Reeves starred in the musical Comedy “Bill and Todd”, which are in Louisiana. And the locals are doing everything to attract the attention of the actor.
But most of all lucky fan named Stacy. After learning about the fact that Keanu Reeves would drive to the set by her house, she and her sons made a sign saying “You are breathtaking”. She thought that the actor would be at least nice. But it is not expected that a tuple with a star stop near her home. From the car came out Reeves, kneel and write otvetochku: “no, you’re amazing!”
Yesterday this sign stood on the lawn on the way to the set. Keanu jumped out of the car and did it — tweeted the writer ed Solomon, who accompanied Reeves.
By the way, the phrase “You’re breathtaking” against Keanu was not chosen by chance. In early June, when the actor during the conference, Microsoft presented gamers Cyberpunk 2077 with his participation, he called the game addictive. On one of the fans shouted: “No, you’re spectacular!” Funny incident immediately sparked memes and photojob. And the guy gave a collector’s edition of Cyberpunk 2077.