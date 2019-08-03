Keanu Reeves will be the main villain of the second spin-off of “fast and Furious”
Keanu Reeves will star in the second spin-off series of films “Forsazh”, where he will assume the role of the main villain.
According to insiders, “the fast and the furious: Hobbs and the Show” aims to take the attention of the audience before the release of the new part of the main franchise. However, as a result of the spin-off can get a full-fledged sequel, which will call Keanu Reeves, he will portray on the screens of the antagonist, though he’s for the “good guys”. The filmmakers believe that this change of roles will help to attract the attention of the audience that wants to see a “bad” hero.
According to the portal We Got This Covered to promote the continuation of the history of Hobbs and the Show, maybe even the fact that the main characters had a fight with VIN Diesel, which does not want to continue to play with him. However officially this information has not yet been confirmed.