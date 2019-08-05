Keanu, you do this: the actor has changed beyond recognition
August 5, 2019 | Entertainment
Bushy beard and a Mohawk — like this Keanu Reeves appeared yesterday on the set in New Orleans.
To the transformation of actor to continue the American science fiction Comedy of 1989, “the Incredible adventures of bill and Ted” make-up artists and costume designers took a couple of hours. Much less the rest of the members of the crew to recover from what he saw. Thick beard, shaven whiskey, much tight shirt, shorts and socks under flip — flops- so Reeves had never seen!
In the film, Keanu Reeves returns to his role of Ted — a young man who learned that together with a friend, bill will be the iconic rock musician, and through their work in the world will be a brighter future. But many years have passed, and instead of rock stars friends turned into deadbeat dads middle age, who never wrote a single hit.
