Keep it up and not let go: Michael Kukuk talked about the relationship with his young wife
Well-known actor of theatre and cinema Michael Kukuk that the scandal was eliminated from the show “Dances with stars z”, first revealed details of his personal life. He openly spoke about her meeting with his wife, shared their love story. Michael says that at the feet of his beloved Anastasia Osmolovskaya ready to throw the whole world. His favorite is his best friend, colleague and first critic.
“It is not only the Director but also the actress. We met in the zero and all — I grabbed her and not let go! We have long been familiar, he saw, had already begun to fall in love a little — the impression that I waited all my life for and knew her. And here it just got real”, — said Mikhail Kuchuk in the broadcast channel “Ukraine”.
The man is very grateful to his young wife, because she had revealed to him a lot, and most importantly — the girl always has something to say to Michael, she gives valuable advice and even criticizing.
“I feel for this! There are critics, even when you’re spit upon, obtinut, you realize this is all in the theme, says the actor in the program “Ranok z with Ukraine”. — Nastya — my first critic. She introduced me to modern drama — gave all the lessons. I’m in Kiev so stuck, so stuck. And I opened the world revealed the modern drama”, — поде6лился Kucuk in “the Wound W with Ukraine”.
But criticism of the project “Dances with stars z” actor is perceived quite painful. He said he tried struggling, but the judges did not spare critical words and put low scores. In the end-all, got into the danger zone Michael refused to perform the dance of the “for life” and voluntarily left the show.
It wasn’t easy to fight on the floor, Michael Kukuk and his partner Elizaveta Druzhinina said in an interview with “FACTS.”
