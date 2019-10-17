Keep “under the hood” night and day: Putin ordered Ministers to study the behavior of the youth in…
Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government to regularly examine consumer preferences and behavior of young people online. This is stated in the message on the Kremlin website.
“To provide for regular research of consumer preferences and behaviors of the youth audience in the Russian segment of the Internet in order to raise awareness of public authorities of the Russian Federation and the organisations, carrying out activity in the sphere of education”,— the document says.
Thus, the government “will be able to get an idea how are the views of the younger generation,” reads the order.
A separate item on the order, Putin gave the Cabinet of the Russian Federation the task of creating a center that will fill the Internet with content aimed at spiritual and moral education of youth.
This list of instructions has been approved following the meeting of the presidential Council for the implementation of state policy in the sphere of protection of family and children.
Posting the message on behalf of Putin, the Russian media remind that on October 14 the state Duma held parliamentary hearings on the theme “Threats to the darknet for Russian youth.” Among the key threats to darknet members called free the arms trade and psychoactive substances, the promotion of pedophilia and sexual violence, IT is the extremism associated with the trade data hacking and viral attacks, the circulation of counterfeit documents and money, insider information, including secret, as well as propaganda of cruelty to animals.
