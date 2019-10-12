Keira Knightley first came to light after the birth of her second child
Just a month ago, the actress again became a mother, and yesterday for the first time, Kira finally came out. Knightley appeared in London at the premiere of the film “Dangerous secrets”, which played a major role.
Red carpet the actress chose a delicate white dress to the knee. It was decorated with voluminous blouson sleeves and embroidery of flowers. Complements the outfit Kira Golden sandals, and her curls added even more lightness. The actress happily posed for pictures and signed autographs.
After childbirth Knightley looks really good. Recall that the actress and her husband James Ryton already have a daughter Edie. About the birth of the second child actress to publicly declare did not, but the paparazzi back in September managed to shoot James with a stroller. This all came to the conclusion that the family finally happened the long-awaited replenishment. Gender and name the child’s parents are not yet disclosed.
Keira Knightley is not only good actress but also a responsible mother. In one interview she said she finds motherhood hard work. Lack of sleep, hormonal changes, and changes in relationships with a partner made Knightley feel like every day she fails. And parenting three year old daughter Edie adds fuel to the fire.
It’s not even her three and a half years. She’s a person. Scary
― admitted the actress.
We hope that responsible will Kira be able to cope with two children.