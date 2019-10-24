Keira Knightley has revealed the name of the second daughter
In August of this year, the actress became a mother for the second time.
The other day keira Knightley gave an interview to British newspaper the Telegraph. In conversation with journalists, the actress said that the girl that Kira gave birth in August, called Delilah.
Knightley admitted that combining work and motherhood is not easy, so she has to carefully plan the day, in particular, owing to the schedule of feeding the baby. Kira said during an interview that came out of the house for six hours, preparing stock for the three feedings with a breastpump, and after the interview go home again to feed the baby.
Previously, Kira jokingly told me that after the birth of her second child in her house started going on a complete mess. The actress, posing for the cameras in full regalia, admitted that it was brushed and painted for the first time in a long time. And the dress Kira lent.
Do not be guided by how I now look
— joked Knightley. And noted that after the birth of Delilah can walk all day in my pajamas and rarely comb your hair. However, the star takes it with irony and believes that the mess in the house is a normal occurrence, when life is changing.
Recall that keira Knightley gave birth to her second child in August of this year, but the public learned about it only in September. Eldest daughter, Kira, ady, for four years.