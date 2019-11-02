Kendall and Kylie Jenner presented their collection of bikinis
23-year-old Kendall and 22-year-old Kylie Jenner continue to produce collection after collection of a family clothing brand Kendall + Kylie, which they founded in 2012. This time the youngest billionaire and one of the highest paid models in the world introduced the bikini line.
For advertising photography answered favourite photographer sisters Sasha Samsonova. On her page in Instagram appeared a picture, where Kendall poses in a bikini with a leopard-print turtleneck, and Kylie appears in a black-and-yellow bikini and lemon sweater.
Kendall also published in storis video, allowing fans to peek behind the scenes of the shoot. On it she sits on the grass by the pool in a white bikini and straw hat with red, orange and green stripes.
In the space of eight hours a frame on the page of the photographer gained more than 220 thousand likes. However, there were some netizens who accused the sisters of being too photoshopped.
Things from the brand Kendall + Kylie can be purchased in online stores around the world including Asos, Amazon and Neiman Marcus.